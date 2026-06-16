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Body found at Bay Area landfill facility identified as missing man

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man reported missing to the Emeryville Police Department was found dead at an East Bay landfill facility, the department said Tuesday.

On June 2, San Leandro police said they responded to the waste management facility at 2615 Davis Street for a report of a body.

Investigators at the time said they were looking into how the body got to the facility and the circumstances surrounding the death. On Tuesday, Emeryville police announced the body had been identified as 30-year-old Marcus Moore.

Moore had been reported missing to Emeryville police on June 1, police said. Emeryville police said the circumstances of Moore's death are still under investigation and that they are working alongside San Leandro police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Emeryville Lt. Pablo Rojas at 510-596-3752.  

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