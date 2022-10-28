Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Bobcat spotted near Ohlone College in Fremont

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:05

FREMONT -- A bobcat was seen walking around Ohlone College in Fremont's Mission San Jose District late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the college's police department.

The bobcat was seen around 5 p.m. near the tennis courts on the southern edge of Ohlone's Fremont campus.

Police are asking students and hikers to not approach the bobcat and to be aware of surroundings when walking on campus.

The Fremont campus is located in the city's Mission San Jose foothills along Mission Boulevard, just south of Interstate 680.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.