Boaters urged to stay away from alcohol during 4th of July gatherings

As Fourth of July holiday celebrations are well underway, the California State Parks' Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is reminding recreational boaters to steer clear from alcohol while on the water.



In an effort to combat impaired boating, over 44 law enforcement entities across California will increase patrols and conduct boating under the influence checkpoints through Monday.



The increased enforcement is part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Dry Water, which utilizes local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to cut back the number of alcohol- and drug-related boat crashes and fatalities.



DBW deputy director Ramona Fernandez said higher water levels and a forecasted heat wave during the holiday will surely bring more people to California's waterways, which is why it is important for residents to stay vigilant while boating.



"Spending time in the outdoors is good for our mental, physical, and social health, but consuming alcohol and/or drugs can easily make these outdoor experiences dangerous. Boat sober, boat safe, stay alive," Fernandez said in a statement.



Californians are prohibited from operating a boat or water ski with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more. Doing so could lead to arrest, imprisonment for up to six months and fines of up to $1,000. Boaters caught operating under the influence may also have their vessel impounded.

DBW also reminds residents that all children under 13 must wear a life jacket on board, and encourages all boaters to wear one as well. Residents can borrow free life jackets at California's 100-plus life jacket loaner stations.