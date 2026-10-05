Boaters injured near Richmond Marina after vessel runs aground on rocks

Four boaters were rescued over the weekend after their vessel ran aground near the Richmond Marina, authorities said.

The 25-foot pleasure craft ran onto the rocks of a break wall on Saturday near Brickyard Cove just west of Brooks Island at about 8:19 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The San Francisco Fire Department said the Coast Guard contacted the department for mutual aid, and rescue crews found the vessel perched on top of a jetty-style structure.

Four adults on board had serious injuries, the Coast Guard said. One person was airlifted to emergency crews staged at San Francisco International Airport for transport to a trauma center, while medics transported the three other boaters to local hospitals. The boaters' conditions were not disclosed.

San Francisco Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard rescue boaters after their vessel runs aground in the area of Brooks Island near the Richmond Marina, Oct. 3, 2026. San Francisco Fire Department



As of Monday evening, the vessel, named Trophy, was still aground on the breakwall but was not posing any hazard to navigation, and no pollution has been observed, the Coast Guard said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Coast Guard personnel were working with the vessel's representative along with the Richmond and San Francisco Police Departments for potential salvage options.