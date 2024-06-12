5 people rescued from burning boat near Moss Landing

The U.S. Coast Guard and Monterey County crews rescued five people from a burning boat earlier this week in waters two miles off the Salinas River near Moss Landing, according to officials.

The Coast Guard received a report of a boat on fire two miles offshore of the Salinas River entrance, in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Salinas River National Wildlife Refuge area, at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found a burning 47-foot water vessel. All five occupants of the boat were evacuated by the Coast Guard while Monterey firefighters contained the burning boat which was towed back to Monterey.

The boat blaze was fully extinguished near the Monterey break wall, rescue personnel said.

According to the Coast Guard, they prevented a potential discharge of 600 gallons of diesel fuel to the environment.