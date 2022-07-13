Boat fire near Berkeley Marina leaves one dead

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – A boat caught fire in the Berkeley Marina overnight and killed one of its passengers.

Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to reports of a boat on fire near Marina Blvd. at the Virginia Street extension road. The first to arrive located the victim floating in the water. After giving CPR, crews took him to a nearby hospital.

"The victim was transported to a local trauma center for further medical aid," Berkeley Police said in a press release. "Unfortunately, despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Police did not identify the victim and said the investigation has begun involving the arson and bomb unit of Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Alameda County coroner's bureau.