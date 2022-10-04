Blue Angels set to buzz the Bay Area for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and runs through October 10.

The six F-18 Super Hornets in the Blue Angels air show and their daredevil pilots are the stars of the show, perhaps even more so this year, following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The Blue Angels practice their aerial maneuvers near Coit Tower over San Francisco Bay as seen from the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The aerobatics team will be performing this weekend as part of Fleet Week. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

"We expect this year's Fleet Week air show, starring the Blue Angels and a host of world-class performers, to be yet another amazing event and inspire a new generation to create a tradition of their very own," said Jim Breen, chief executive of The Air Show Network, which produces the event.

It's the only air show in the U.S. with a commercial airliner, the United 777, to perform a fully choreographed act, according to the organizers.

The 777 will doubtless put on a thrilling show, despite its rather conservative honorific. Some of the other aircraft in the air show sport sobriquets as colorful as the call signs in "Top Gun."

Examples: the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team, the Red Bull Air Force and the Greg Colyer Ace Maker T-33 all will perform in the air show, along with others with less fanciful names but equally impressive moves.

Residents and visitors can watch Fleet Week goings-on from sites including Fisherman's Wharf, the Embarcadero and Marina Green.

KPIX 5 is an official sponsor of San Francisco's Fleet Week 2022 festivities and will be featuring the Parade of Ships with a special on Friday morning at 11 a.m. broadcast live from the city's waterfront, followed by a 3 p.m. special covering the Blue Angels' afternoon performance.

To get a taste of what the air show is like, organizers have posted a video on the event website.

People may gasp, flinch, or even get dizzy watching -- and that's just on a laptop, desktop or phone; the real deal is one of the best shows in San Francisco. Details about the show and other Fleet Week activities are available on the website as well.