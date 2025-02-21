Black Vines Festival in its 14th year of promoting Black-owned wineries, vintners

An East Bay woman's desire to give back to her community uncorked the next generation of Black-owned wineries and vintners.

Fern Stroud started as a musician, became a software development program manager, and then planted the seeds for her next venture, Black Vines, in 2010.

Black Vines is holding its 14th annual festival this year, celebrating and promoting Black wine and culture.

"Here we are 14 years later and now I'm full-time 100% Black Vines," said Stroud. "Got out of tech in 2020, I haven't looked back and continue to grow the model and learn every day."

Thursday's kickoff event was a Toast to Black Bubbles. Sparkling wine was flowing from some of the top Black-owned winemakers in the Bay Area. This may look completely different than the tech world, but Stroud draws parallels from her past experience.

"It's very similar.," said Stroud. "We're talking less than 1%, 2% of folks when I started looked like me in that sector."

Stroud says increasing the visibility of Black vintners has been invaluable and, in turn, made the industry flourish for business owners and consumers.

"Diversity is really where it's at when it comes to anything," she said. "Especially in the artistic form. So the more diverse views and the more diverse expressions on an art, and I consider wine art, the more variety that's available for consumers."

Events like these provide a platform for Black-owned wineries to showcase their product. Aaliyah Nitoto created Free Range Flower Winery. She's not only breaking barriers as a woman of color but with her wines as well. As a herbalist and biologist, she wanted to make wines without using traditional grapes and using organic flowers. After debuting at a Black Vines event, her business has taken off.

"This is my 7th Black Vines event," said Nitoto. "Since my winery started from a conception, I've been coming to Black Vines events."

Black Vines hopes to continue paving the way for many others like Nitoto to transform the wine industry for everyone.

"Phrases and ideology continue to change and evolve but when things are rooted in love, that is universal and timeless," said Stroud.