Plaskett Fire evacuations lifted as progress made on fires in California's Big Sur

Firefighters battling two major wildfires in California's Big Sur region are continuing to make progress, with one of the fires near full containment.

The Timber and Plaskett fires have burned nearly 55,000 acres since August. Officials said the cause of both fires are under investigation.

Plaskett Fire Evacuations Lifted

According to U.S. Forest Service officials, the Plaskett Fire burning in far southern Monterey County, is 97% contained as of Thursday morning. The fire has burned 29,993 acres (48.86 square miles) since it started on Aug. 26.

"Plaskett Fire behavior remains minimal as crews continue securing and reinforcing containment lines throughout the fire area. Operational focus remains on mop-up, patrol, suppression repair and monitoring for residual heat," officials said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation orders and warnings connected to the Plaskett Fire.

Timber Fire Update

About 25 miles north, crews continued to battle the Timber Fire burning in remote areas of the Los Padres National Forest, nearly six weeks after it started. As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned 25,435 acres (39.74 square miles) and is 44% contained.

"Timber Fire activity remains concentrated in remote, steep and difficult-to-access portions of the Ventana Wilderness," officials said. "Steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain continues to influence tactics, particularly along the eastern portions of the incident."

Three firefighters have been injured in the Timber Fire, which started on the night of Aug. 8. More than 660 structures remain threatened.

Multiple evacuation orders and evacuation warnings remain in effect around the Timber Fire.

Highway 1 Open

Authorities reopened Highway 1 through Big Sur on Monday, September 14, allowing through traffic between Cambria and Carmel. Motorists are urged to use caution and to watch for firefighters still working in the area.