3 stranded hikers rescued by helicopter in California's Big Sur

Three hikers on California's Central Coast who became stranded over the weekend were rescued by helicopter following a mission that took several hours, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for help from Big Sur Fire. Authorities had received a satellite 911 call requesting assistance from hikers at Limekiln State Park, about 55 miles south of Monterey.

"Three hikers had become lost and disoriented, and one was experiencing a medical emergency," the sheriff's office said.

Seven members of the sheriff's office search and rescue team embarked on a hike to find the hikers, which took about an hour and a half inbound. The rescue crew used machetes and chainsaws to clear the trails, which were overgrown with vegetation.

At the same time, authorities said they requested help from "Lasso 3", an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore in Central California.

The sheriff's office said they found the stranded hikers around 12:30 a.m. the following morning. Lasso 3 was used to hoist the hikers to safety, where they were observed by firefighters and ambulance personnel.

Deputies did not provide an update on the hikers' conditions.

The search and rescue team hiked out of the area on foot, completing their mission around 4 a.m.

In a statement, the sheriff's office urged hikers, particularly those exploring the backcountry, to know their limits and prepare before heading out.

"Hikers should use established trails, carry a GPS-enabled device or other reliable means of navigation, hike with others whenever possible, and always let a family member or friend know where they are going and when they expect to return," the sheriff's office said.

The rescue comes about a month after a California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued two climbers who became stranded near Highway 1 at Hurricane Point. Officials said the pair became stuck on a steep chute about 600 feet below the highway.