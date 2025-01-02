Watch CBS News
Big-rig crash on eastbound I-580 at Altamont Pass blocks multiple lanes

By Dave Pehling

A crash involving a big rig on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 through the Altamont Pass in Alameda County Thursday afternoon was blocking multiple lanes, according to CHP.

The Dublin CHP office issued a severe traffic alert due to the collision involving the big rig and an overturned vehicle on eastbound I-580 west of Grant Line Rd. in Alameda County shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A later post on X included a photo of the trailer that was apparently detached from the big-rig cab of the vehicle involved.  

As of shortly before 2 p.m., the right lanes remained blocked. 

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes including Altamont Pass Rd., Patterson Pass Rd. and Tesla Rd. in order to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

