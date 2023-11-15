Protesters hold dueling demonstrations on road to Biden / Xi meeting in Woodside

WOODSIDE – As President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the Filoli estate in Woodside, dueling protests took place on the road leading to the meeting.

The exit of Edgewood Rd in Woodside, just off 280, was the scene of a stark divide of opinions, symbolizing the international debate surrounding the leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

On one side, supporters eagerly welcomed the Chinese leader's presence in San Francisco for the summit, hoping for improved relations between the United States and China.

"Today, we are welcoming him to come over here. Hopefully the relationship between America and China will get better, and better for the world, better for the people, better for the economy, and for my children," said Kaihay Chan.

Conversely, the opposing faction vehemently rejected Xi's visit, expressing distrust and condemnation toward the Chinese Communist Party.

"We are from all different areas because this evil dictator Xi Jinping is here, and that's why we're here. We want to tell the world that the Chinese Communist Party regime cannot be trusted. We must take this evil empire down," said Jane Jin, president of the Chinese Democracy and Human Rights Alliance.

The demonstrations unfolded as Biden and Xi Jinping met at the historic estate on the Peninsula.

Chan, a 77-year-old who has lived in the U.S. since 1969, emphasized the importance of dialogue as the most effective form of conflict resolution.

"You need to have a conversation. Same thing with my family I have to talk to my son, my daughter, my wife…whatever problem we have, we have to solve it," said Chan.

For Jin, who has been in the U.S. since 2000, the visit triggered worry and apprehension, urging the world to remain cautious of China's ruling party.

"I'm sad, and I'm worried, and I want to tell the whole world…do not trust the Chinese Communist Party regime…do never, ever trust their words," said Jin.

The demonstrations, involving hundreds on both sides, culminated in a tense clash. San Mateo County authorities confirmed an arrest of a man from New York for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, reportedly hitting a female counter-protester with a stick.