Biden holding press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Biden, in talks with Xi, urges U.S. and China to avoid conflict

President Biden is holding a rare solo press conference in California on Wednesday night after a day of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The world leaders of the two largest economies and their top aides met for hours at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside, California, just outside of San Francisco. Resuming military-to-military communications and cracking down on fentanyl were key objectives for Mr. Biden heading into the talks.

The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, where officials and heads of state from other leading economies will also meet this week. Mr. Biden frequently describes the United States' relationship with China as one of competition. While there are likely areas where the two nations cannot agree, there are also others, he says, like climate change, where they can cooperate.

"We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Mr. Biden said at the start of his talks with Xi. "And we also have to manage it responsibly — that competition. That's what the United States wants and what we intend to do. We also — I also believe that's what the world wants from both of us: candid exchange. We also have a responsibility to our people and the work — and the world to work together when we see it in our interest to do so."

Mr. Biden is sure to get questions from reporters on a variety of topics aside from China, especially on the Hamas-Israel war waging in the Middle East.

