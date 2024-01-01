"Beverly Hills 90210" star Ian Ziering attacked by bikers in Los Angeles

Ian Ziering, the actor who starred in "Beverly Hills 90210," was allegedly attacked by a group of bikers who were driving down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles New Year's Eve.

In video obtained from TMZ, Ziering can be seen exiting his vehicle to confront one of the bikers in the middle of the street, moments before the incident escalates when other bikers joined in on the fraccas, ganging up on Ziering until he escaped the brawl by running across the street.

It's not immediately clear what started the brawl, but according to TMZ, a police report was taken listing Ziering as the victim.

Some who work in the nearby area tell KCAL News that that the bikers were causing chaos in the area, something that has become a weekly occurrence. They say that the bikers will often weave in and out of traffic on the busy road, creating confusion for other drivers.

Ziering addressed the incident in a post on his personal Instagram on Monday.

"While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car," the post read in part. "This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Ziering says that both he and his juvenile daughter, who was also inside of the car, were "unscathed" in the incident, but he is now "deeply concerned" with the growing brazenness of groups who disrupt the peace.

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," Ziering continued. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

The incident remains under investigation by LAPD detectives. There was no further information provided.