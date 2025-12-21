Betty Reid Soskin, who retired as oldest park ranger in history, dies at 104

Betty Reid Soskin, who retired as the oldest National Park Service ranger in history, died on Sunday at her Richmond home, her family announced.

"This morning on the Winter Solstice, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Betty Reid Soskin, passed away peacefully at her home in Richmond, CA at 104 years old. She was attended by family. She led a fully packed life and was ready to leave," her family posted to Facebook.

Originally born to Louisiana Creoles in New Orleans, her family settled in the East Bay, where she took an active stand against Jim Crow laws, but to Soskin, she said her life really began long after that.

She became a park ranger when she was 84 and worked at the Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park in Richmond. During her time as a ranger, she told stories of African Americans who served during World War II, including the story of the Port Chicago Explosion.

"Being a primary source in the sharing of that history – my history – and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling," said Soskin when she retired. "It has proven to bring meaning to my final years."

Soskin retired at 100 and was the oldest active park ranger at the time.

Her family said they are asking for privacy at this time and will announce the time and place for a public memorial at a later time.

"In lieu of flowers we suggest two ways that you can express your love and respect for Betty. You might send donations to Betty Reid Soskin Middle School and to support the finishing of her film, 'Sign My Name To Freedom,'" her family said.

Soskin had recently celebrated her 104th birthday at an El Sobrante school named in her honor.