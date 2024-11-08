Suspect in multiple shootings near UC Berkeley campus arrested; arsenal seized

Police arrested a San Francisco man Thursday in connection with a series of shootings in the south University of California, Berkeley campus area in October.

The 45-year-old man was arrested at a home in San Francisco, where officers allegedly found several handguns, assault rifles and ammunition, police said.

The man, who was not yet identified, is suspected of "a series of gunshot incidents" on Oct. 26 at about 12:20 a.m. but police did not say there were injuries.

Weapons seized from a San Francisco man suspected in multiple shootings near the UC Berkeley campus. Berkeley Police Department

At the time, a WarnMe alert from UC Berkeley urged people to avoid Haste Street, Telegraph Avenue, 2299 Bancroft Ave., 2223 Fulton Ave., 2200 University Ave., and the surrounding area.

Officers were able to identify the man based on witness accounts and security camera footage and said that Shot Spotter and automatic license plate reader cameras helped in the investigation, according to police.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of several crimes, including assault with a firearm, shooting at an occupied building or vehicle, shooting at an unoccupied building or vehicle and shooting in a negligent manner, police said.