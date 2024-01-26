Berkeley Police arrest man accused of shooting into occupied home

BERKELEY – Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a man whom they suspect of shooting into a building last March.

Officers arrested Jaedon Woods on suspicion of assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied home.

Woods is accused of shooting into a building at the corner of Eighth Street and Channing Way on March 30, 2023 and was booked into the Berkeley City Jail.

While officers didn't find anyone who had been struck by a bullet, they did find evidence at the scene and at Woods' home that allegedly linked him to the shooting.

He was taken into custody at his Fairfield residence Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Berkeley police said in a news release Friday.