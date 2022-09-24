Watch CBS News
Berkeley police investigate two brush fires set at People's Park construction site

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley are investigating two brush fires that were set Friday at a housing construction site at People's Park.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Friday at around 10:45 p.m., as arson.

An unknown suspect set the two brush fires, which occurred in the center area of the park and in the northwest area of the park, police said.

The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fires.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (510) 642-6760.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

