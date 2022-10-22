Watch CBS News
Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Friday morning.

On Friday around 5 a.m., an individual brandished a knife at a passerby, police said. The incident occurred in the area of Haste and Bowditch streets.

Police said the suspect may have fled into People's Park following the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

