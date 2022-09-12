Berkeley Police ask for public's help solving murder of Chilean man 12 years ago

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley Police on Monday asked once again for the public's help in trying to solve the mysterious murder of 35-year-old Chilean man 12 years and offered up a $50,000-reward for information.

Since 2010 detectives have been trying to solve the murder of Adolfo Ignacio Celedón Bravo, who was killed by two men who tried to rob him on his 35th birthday.

On Sept, 12, 2010, at around 3:41 a.m., Celedón and his fiancé were walking home after a party. Two men accosted the couple near the intersection of Adeline and Emerson Streets, and attempted to rob them. At some point, the robbers shot Celedón and punched his fiancé, before they fled the scene in what was described as a dark, older model SUV.

The police offered the reward last year.

"Detectives remain hopeful that a member of the community will come forward with information, Berkeley Police said in a press release. "Even the smallest detail could prove critical in solving this case."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD's Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour BPD Non-Emergency number of (510) 981-5900.