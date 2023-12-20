Berkeley native returns to the US as part of prisoner exchange with Venezuela

Berkeley man returns home from Venezuela as part of US prisoner exchange

Berkeley man returns home from Venezuela as part of US prisoner exchange

Berkeley man returns home from Venezuela as part of US prisoner exchange

Just in time for the holidays, a Berkeley native is coming home after being held captive by Venezuelan officials.

The U.S. and the socialist-run country struck a deal to release Savoi Wright and seven other prisoners.

Wright was arrested on Oct. 24, but according to his family, charges were never filed. In fact, they were forced to pay a hefty ransom they could barely afford.

After months of negotiations between the two countries, Savoi Wright was finally freed and he is giving us a glimpse of what he experienced the last couple of months.

Towering at 6 foot, 10 inches, family members call Savoi Wright a gentle giant. He landed Wednesday night in Texas.

Wright said, "Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, free at last. Very emotional, exciting, grateful."

Wright wouldn't share specific details about his time behind bars in Venezuela but was held without formal charges being filed and was not allowed to see an attorney.

He added, "Incarcerated, held in Venezuela. Kidnapping, extortion detained and in jail."

Wright's arrest came just days after the Biden administration imposed crippling oil sanctions on Nicolas Maduro's government.

The Berkeley native said, during the hard times, he had to go to a spiritual place but he acknowledged he met angels that helped him along the way. Wright sensed a deal for his freedom was being worked on the last several days but is slightly in shock to finally be back home.

He said, "I did not know if I would ever make it out. And it's really scary to be in a place where you're used to having freedoms, and you're locked into a cell. Sometimes with four other people in a very tiny cell. To realize, am I ever going to get out of this? Am I ever going to make it home? How did I get to this point?"

Wright divided his time between Oakland, Miami and South America as he worked remotely as a mortgage loan officer.

His family couldn't make it in time to greet him as he got off the plane, but they were finally able to FaceTime.