Berkeley metal shop open since 1909 announces it will be closing

Economic conditions in the Bay Area have changed so radically since the pandemic that a lot of legacy businesses are being forced to close. The latest is a 116-year-old metal shop in Berkeley that has become a victim of new technology.

The Walter Mork Company began in 1909, a few years after the San Francisco earthquake, when Walter brought his metal fabrication skills to Berkeley to open his own shop.

"My grandfather is this man right here with the balding head," said Fred Mork, pointing to a grainy black and white photograph on the office wall.

Mork ended up with the business, having it passed on to him from his father, Walter, Jr. But now, as he walks through the cavernous building, he can't see a future, because in a few months' time the Walter Mork Company will close for good.

"I never would have been able to predict it 10 years ago," he said. "And I feel sorry. I feel sorry for the future generation that don't have the skills, are not interested in this kind of technology, and don't want to learn about it."

Computerized fabrication has taken so much business that shops like Mork's just can't make it anymore. Add to that the escalating costs of business, and there just isn't much of a future for the shop's workers anymore. His son-in-law, Berkeley Choate, is Vice President and handles most of the business operations.

"Just not enough profitable volume of work, and it's also very hard to find really good people anymore," he said, pointing to a worker measuring a long piece of flashing. "Ironically, the more complicated the project, the better he does."

The shop has been producing quality, high-profile metal structures in Berkeley for more than a century, including an archway that once stood at University and San Pablo, pointing the way to the city's bustling manufacturing district. These days, the shop makes custom architectural features, like a beautiful, gleaming copper roof piece with stainless steel supports.

"You wouldn't be able to build this with the computerized stuff. This has so much hand fabrication and analog-type thinking that it doesn't lend itself to modern fabrication techniques," said Fred. "It's harder and harder to get people to do it, for sure."

But there are still some people who appreciate the "art" in industrial arts. Scott Williams has learned to love working with the massive old analog machines, and on Tuesday, he was fabricating a plate for the chassis of his motorcycle.

"It's a lot cheaper to make it. Parts are expensive, so I just make it myself," he said.

But it's not just about the cost. Scott said there is a satisfaction in making something with his own hands. It's something he learned by working at the metal shop.

"It's the best job I've ever had," he said. "Because of the owner. He's a good guy. He trusts me. That's a nice feature to have. And he lets me use this place on the weekends."

And, with Mork, the feeling is clearly mutual.

"I'm so proud of people like Scott that do want to learn about it and devote the rest of their lives to learning and perfecting the fabrication techniques that we use right here," he said. "It's a passing on. I'm going back and supporting the technology that I know and love."

Mork has spent decades teaching young people the skills that were passed on by his father and his father before that. Over the years, the shop has done metal work for everything from Chez Panisse to the Alaska Pipeline. When it closes, Mork is hoping some kind of metalworking business can move in to carry on the tradition.