Berkeley manhunt ends after police find suspect in crawl space

BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) - Police in Berkeley located a suspect that they had described at potentially armed and on the loose late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was located in a crawlspace in a home in the 1100 block of Channing Way, police said.

Officers advised people to avoid the area of Channing Way and Curtis Streets around 4 p.m. as they searched for the suspect.

BPD has not released any addition information about this case.

August 2, 2022

