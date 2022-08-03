Berkeley manhunt ends after police find suspect in crawl space

BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) - Police in Berkeley located a suspect that they had described at potentially armed and on the loose late Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was located in a crawlspace in a home in the 1100 block of Channing Way, police said.

Officers found the suspect hiding in the crawlspace of home on the 1100 block of Channing Way. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) August 3, 2022

Officers advised people to avoid the area of Channing Way and Curtis Streets around 4 p.m. as they searched for the suspect.

BPD has not released any addition information about this case.