Berkeley manhunt ends after police find suspect in crawl space
BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) - Police in Berkeley located a suspect that they had described at potentially armed and on the loose late Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was located in a crawlspace in a home in the 1100 block of Channing Way, police said.
Officers advised people to avoid the area of Channing Way and Curtis Streets around 4 p.m. as they searched for the suspect.
BPD has not released any addition information about this case.
