Berkeley Lululemon store targeted in smash-and-grab burglary

Burglars busted into a Lululemon store in Berkeley early Wednesday morning and police were looking for those responsible.

Berkeley police said dispatchers received a report at about 1:04 a.m. of a window smashed at the store located at 1901 4th Street in West Berkeley.

Officers arrived and saw a black sedan parked near the front of the business which fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

The store had two damaged windows and store merchandise including clothing appeared to have been stolen from the store, police said. There was no estimate given on the amount of merchandise stolen.

Police did not disclose any other information, saying further details may emerge as the investigation progressed.