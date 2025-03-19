Watch CBS News
Crime

Berkeley Lululemon store targeted in smash-and-grab burglary

By
Carlos Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/19/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/19/25 10:01

Burglars busted into a Lululemon store in Berkeley early Wednesday morning and police were looking for those responsible.

Berkeley police said dispatchers received a report at about 1:04 a.m. of a window smashed at the store located at 1901 4th Street in West Berkeley. 

Officers arrived and saw a black sedan parked near the front of the business which fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. 

The store had two damaged windows and store merchandise including clothing appeared to have been stolen from the store, police said. There was no estimate given on the amount of merchandise stolen. 

 Police did not disclose any other information, saying further details may emerge as the investigation progressed.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.