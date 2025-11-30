Motorcyclist dies in crash that closed several lanes of Interstate 80 in Berkeley

A motorcyclist died in a crash that closed several lanes of Interstate 80 in Berkeley Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to eastbound Interstate 80, near University Avenue, just after 3 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers said a motorcycle rider died at the scene after they were involved in a crash with an Acura TSX and a Honda Accord.

The other drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, the CHP said. Officers said DUI is not suspected at this time.

Multiple lanes of eastbound and westbound I-80 were closed for several hours.