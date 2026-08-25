Battle over longtime Berkeley homeless encampment coming to a head as removal notices are posted

The next chapter in the ongoing fight over Berkeley's Harrison Street homeless encampment is taking shape.

The City of Berkeley posted public notices Tuesday warning that anything other than vehicles blocking streets and sidewalks around the encampment along several blocks of Harrison Street will be removed beginning September 8.

But the attorney representing many people living at the encampment says the city could be running into a court order protecting the site.

Anthony Price, a lawyer representing members of the Berkeley Homeless Union, says the city will have to answer to the court if it moves forward.

"If that's the city of Berkeley's position, then that's the city of Berkeley's problem. They might need to hire some more contractors to extend these sidewalks because a judge's order is a judge's order."

The notices are similar to ones the city posted in June 2025, when Berkeley was preparing for a broader sweep of the encampment.

Since then, the encampment has been protected by a court-ordered injunction filed by Price. Parts of that injunction recently became permanent.

Price and some people living at the encampment believe those protections could prevent the city from carrying out the latest removal effort.

Erin Spencer, who lives at the encampment, questioned why the notices were not signed.

"If you notice, nobody has their signature on these notices. That's because no one is willing to put their name on it and stand by it. Stake their reputation."

Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii says the issue will ultimately be decided by the courts.

A local judge who previously issued a restraining order preventing the city from taking action against the encampment is expected to consider the issue Friday.

"This is such a challenging issue and it's such a complex problem and it is really important to us that we find a solution that is practical and compassionate. I think we can do both. So we are really looking forward to hearing what the judge has to say Friday and continue to work on this issue."

Meanwhile, business owners along the Harrison corridor say they have been dealing with the encampment for years and want a solution.

Tazio Ottis' family has operated a sports car repair shop along the corridor for 35 years. He says the encampment has affected businesses for nearly a decade.

But Ottis says he does not view the people living there as the enemy.

"We are also not the enemy. There are a couple of homeless people that charge their phones and walk into our business every day that we have a good relationship with. And we try to help as much as we can."

His message to the city, the union and the people living at the encampment is simple: find a way to work together.

"Like let's collectively get together instead of suing each other and figure out a solution because what's happening right now clearly isn't."

Price says he and city officials had been planning to meet at the encampment Wednesday to walk through the site together.

But after Tuesday's notices were posted, Price says that meeting is now up in the air.