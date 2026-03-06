Arrests made in home repair scams targeting elderly Berkeley residents

Police in Berkeley arrested three people in connection with a home repair scam targeting the city's elderly residents, saying they are searching for additional suspects.

Around 11:50 a.m. Monday, officers arrested two adults and a minor in connection with the scam. The adults were arrested on suspicion of theft from an elder, theft by false pretenses, conspiracy, contracting without a license and other offenses.

Police did not release their names.

According to detectives, there are at least six confirmed cases the suspects were involved with. Police said there are additional suspects and at least one other group conducting a similar scam.

The arrests follow a warning to the community on Feb. 27 about a group of scammers targeting vulnerable homeowners with fraudulent roofing and masonry services.

The scammers typically operate in small groups and travel in white pickup trucks, often Ford F-150s with out-of-state license plates. They also wear professional-looking gear and often fraudulently use the name of an actual construction company, according to officers.

Police said the scammers would approach homeowners unsolicited, claiming they were "just in the neighborhood" working on a neighbor's home and spotted a problem that they claim was urgent and needed fixing immediately, such as loose shingles or ivy damage. The scammers would then offer a "quick fix" for $150 to $200.

Once the scammers were on the roof, they would intentionally cause damage and claim the situation is far worse than expected, police said. Homeowners would then be asked for thousands of dollars upfront for materials.

Victims have lost between $10,000 and $450,000 in recent cases, police said.

In neighboring Albany, police issued a similar warning to residents on Wednesday.

Police listed multiple flags to watch out for, including Irish and British accents, saying many of the members are part of international rings of foreign nationals using fake business names. Other red flags include unsolicited offers, pressuring homeowners to pay in cash or to write checks to individuals, along with a lack of a contractor's license or other credentials.

Anyone who may spot suspicious activity or vehicles are urged to contact Berkeley police at 510-891-5900.