Man suspected in Berkeley hit-and-run arrested; suspect vehicle missing

A man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian in Berkeley earlier this month was arrested this week with the help of automated license plate readers, police said on Friday.

The crash happened on the evening of April 7 in the area of Adeline and Harmon streets. The Berkeley Police Department said in a press release that the pedestrian was crossing Adeline in the crosswalk at Harmon when he was hit by a car heading north on Adeline. The collision threw the victim onto the hood and he was carried about 125 feet before falling off the car onto the street, police said.

The driver did not stop and the victim was left with significant injuries to his head and body, according to police.

Investigators obtained statements from witnesses, surveillance footage from the area, and data from Flock ALPR cameras, and were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a Toyota Camry registered to a 41-year-old Berkeley man, Police said security footage showed the man arriving at his apartment's parking garage shortly after the collision.

Surveillance image of a vehicle suspected in a felony hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Adeline and Harmon streets in Berkeley on April 7, 2026. Berkeley Police Department

Officers obtained search and arrest warrants for the suspect, who was not identified. On Wednesday, officers served warrants at the suspect's home and took him into custody; however, while the keys to the suspect's car were found, the car was not parked at his home and was not located, police said.

The suspect's car is a Black 2014 Toyota Camry with California license plate 8GDE554. The car also had a distinctive strip of tape on the passenger side where the rear bumper seam meets the quarter panel.

Police released an image of the vehicle and asked anyone with information about the car's whereabouts to contact the department at (510) 981-5900.