Health advisory issued after 2 mumps cases reported at Berkeley High School

The city of Berkeley on Friday said two cases of mumps were reported at Berkeley High School.

A health advisory was issued due to the cases, but the city said there was no evidence of community-spread or of an outbreak.

The advisory was issued to give health care providers guidance in case they see patients from Berkeley High School or people in contact with them with possible mumps symptoms.

City officials said the potential exposures happened on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, and that the incubation period for mumps is 25 days, so monitoring for symptoms should be done for 25 days after last exposure.

According to the city, mumps should be suspected when a patient, whether vaccinated or not, has the following.

Acute unilateral or bilateral parotitis

Swelling of other salivary glands

Fever, headache, myalgias, or malaise with facial swelling

Orchitis/oophoritis, mastitis, pancreatitis, hearing changes, meningitis, or encephalitis with or without parotitis

Exposure to Berkeley High School on or after February 19, 2026 and February 20, 2026

While there was no evidence of an outbreak, "the timing of the two cases raises the possibility of transmission on campus from one individual to another," according to the city.