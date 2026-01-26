Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazardous materials found in Berkeley home prompts shelter-in-place order

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a Berkeley neighborhood Monday morning following the discovery of hazardous materials inside a home, officials said.

According to Berkeley Police, a resident on the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley notified firefighters on Friday about several bottles of hazardous substances in their basement. Police said the bottles were consistent with chemicals found in old photography labs.

Among the materials found by firefighters included picric acid, which officials said is heat sensitive, volatile and toxic.

Police said residents of the home along with immediate neighbors were evacuated.

On Monday, the bomb squad and hazmat crews went to the home to remove the materials. Officials said a shelter-in-place order is in effect for a one-block radius near the intersection of Colusa and Tacoma avenues.

It was not immediately known when the order would be lifted.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue