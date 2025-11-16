Berkeley cyclist killed in crash on Telegraph Avenue

A cyclist in Berkeley was killed in a crash on Telegraph Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said a man in his 60s was cycling southbound on Telegraph Avenue when he was struck by a driver traveling northbound.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the fatal accident investigation team.