Crime

Berkeley city worker arrested for alleged threats to colleagues, himself

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Berkeley city employee was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot himself and other city workers over the weekend, according to police.

Pat Urdahl was arrested in Concord at about 1:20 p.m. Monday after he failed to show up to work, police said.

Urdahl, 56, allegedly made the threats on Sunday and when he was arrested Monday, officers allegedly found a gun, ammunition and drugs, according to Berkeley police.

He was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of making threats, possession of a gun by a felon and possession of drugs while armed, along with several felony enhancements, police said in a news release Wednesday.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 1:43 PM PST

