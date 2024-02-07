Berkeley city worker arrested for alleged threats to colleagues, himself

A Berkeley city employee was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot himself and other city workers over the weekend, according to police.

Pat Urdahl was arrested in Concord at about 1:20 p.m. Monday after he failed to show up to work, police said.

Urdahl, 56, allegedly made the threats on Sunday and when he was arrested Monday, officers allegedly found a gun, ammunition and drugs, according to Berkeley police.

He was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of making threats, possession of a gun by a felon and possession of drugs while armed, along with several felony enhancements, police said in a news release Wednesday.