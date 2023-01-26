Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual assault north of the University of California, Berkeley campus on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police said a woman in her 20s had just left campus in the area of Hearst and Euclid avenues. The suspect, who was standing on the north side of Hearst adjacent to the Lower Hearst Parking structure, approached the victim from behind.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the woman by the arm and threaten to sexually assault her. She was able to pull away and run to a nearby café for safety.

The suspect then followed the victim to the café. Employees blocked the suspect from entering and called for police. Afterwards, the suspect was last seen on the UC Berkeley campus.

On Wednesday, police released video of the suspect in the area.

Who is this suspect? On 1/24, this suspect tried to kidnap a women walking from campus.https://t.co/zR4lA8hWBa pic.twitter.com/EnCx0MPvDN — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) January 25, 2023

The suspect is described as a male in his 40s, with a thin build, bald and no facial hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit by calling 510-981-5735.