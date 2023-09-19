Man arrested in Benicia following tip jar theft, carjacking attempts

A man who allegedly began his crime spree by stealing a tip jar and then moved on to attempting to carjack two vehicles was arrested in Benicia Monday morning.

Brett Badiali, 26, is suspected of stealing a tip jar and then smashing it to the ground at the Solano Square shopping complex in Benicia.

Police said Badiali fled the area, but then was seen jumping in front of a vehicle in the area of Military West and Interstate Highway 780 about 45 minutes later.

Badiali is accused of banging on the window of the vehicle and demanding that the driver get out of the car. Another driver on Military West later reported that a man had tried to force open the door of their vehicle and damaged the side mirror. Both drivers were able to speed away and were not harmed, according to police.

Soon after, a Benicia officer spotted a man on the Columbus Parkway who matched the description given, but when police attempted to make contact with him, he did not comply and fled the area and into the Benicia State Recreation Area. Officers located him in vegetation near State Park Road and he was taken into custody without incident.

Badiali was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of two counts of carjacking, resisting a police officer, receiving stolen property and vandalism. His bail has been set at $120,000 and as of Monday night he was still in custody.