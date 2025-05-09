Ben Johnson Trail on Mount Tamalpais is restored and back open

Outdoor enthusiasts now have another option to hike Mount Tamalpais in the North Bay, now that a popular trail is fully restored.

Jim Wilentz and his family wanted to hike the fully reopened Ben Johnson Trail, which winds through the forests of Muir Woods, surrounded by towering Redwoods that filter the mid-morning sunlight.

"The two of them are having a big conversation, and I'm just communing with nature," said Wilentz.

National Park Service trail crews from the Golden Gate Division worked for years, restoring parts of the trail.

They transported some two hundred logs, each weighing around 600 pounds, resulting in a more safe and level path for hikers.

"The trail is just totally awesome and magnificent. It goes through some wooded areas, some sunny areas, and then the amazing redwoods," said Wilentz.

Jennifer Anthony drove up from the South Bay to take a stroll through the woods.

"It's just such a beautiful, peaceful place to be, especially right now," said Anthony.

Using old-growth Redwood salvaged from Kent Lake, crews built a 'bog bridge', protecting hikers from slipping in the mud and maintaining the health of the forest floor.

Hillary Colyer didn't work on the project, but has hiked it countless times, and informs everyday hikers where to explore.

"The steps look really clean. It looks fresh and beautiful. They haven't disrupted the natural environment around it. There's still loads of wild flowers along there," said Colyer.

NPS crews built retaining walls, steps, and fencing in a similar style used by the Civilian Conservation Corps which built many of the trails and infrastructure at Muir Woods in the 1930s.

It's an added touch, hikers like Jim and his family have noticed.

"The renovation has been very thoughtfully done. It's beautiful. It makes it a lot easier to come down these parts, which probably have been rained out. It's a great piece of work. What can I say," said Wilentz.

It's leaving many nature lovers in awe of a different part of Muir Woods.

It took $1.8 million for the restoration work.

The Ben Johnson Trail is around one and a half miles in length.

You can reach it from the Pantoll parking lot or from the main entrance to Muir Woods.

More information is available online.