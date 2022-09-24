Beloved Double Play Bar in San Francisco seriously damaged by fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- The historic Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco was seriously damaged by a fire early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The establishment, which is located at the corner of 16th Street and Bryant Street by Franklin Square Park, is a popular sports bar and stands as one of the last reminders of the old Seals Stadium that used to be across the street.

The fire reportedly started at around 5 a.m., though the daughter of owner did not have an exact time, saying that they were notified by their alarm company about the fire.

The owners posted about the fire Saturday morning on social media.

"Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food," the Facebook post read. "We will keep updates as we get them. We will be closed until further notice."

Photos provided by the bar showed extensive damage to the main room and entry way of the business, with the bar and the floor blackened by the fire. The interior walls appeared to have been ripped out in the effort to extinguish the fire.

The San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 9 a.m. and noted that many firefighters had frequented the bar.

This morning a landmark, Double Play, caught on fire. Many firefighters frequented this bar. This is a loss for all in the community. @SFFDPIO @HillaryRonen @kron4news #sffd pic.twitter.com/Pe8aulcoeH — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) September 24, 2022

The bar, which was established over a century ago in 1909, and would host thirsty baseball fans who attended San Francisco Giants games at Seals Stadium where the team made its home in 1958 and 1959.

The stadium, which sat on the block where the Potrero Center is now located, was also reported home to the the Pacific Coast League San Francisco Seals from 1931 to 1957. The Double Play had Seals Stadium memorabilia and original signs from the ballpark on display were damaged in the fire.

"There are some pictures left, but not much," said Katie Hernandez, the daughter of owner Rafael Hernandez, in a Facebook message.

Her father has been working at the Double Play for over 30 years, Hernandez said. He started as a dish washer in 1988 and later became chef. Hernandez has been the owner since 2009 or 2010 and has been running the business with his wife since then.

The fire also darkened and damaged the exterior of the building on the 16th Street side.

The owners said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.