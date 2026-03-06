Behind the Ballot with Marie Hurabiell, candidate for CA-11 Congressional District

SAN FRANCISCO — For Marie Hurabiell, San Francisco is more than a place to live. It's the place where her story began.

Walking along the waterfront at Crissy Field, Hurabiell says the sweeping view of the Golden Gate Bridge still stops her in her tracks, even after a lifetime in the city.

"He said a few times, you know, you've grown up here. You've been here your whole life. You still like, you still gasp at this. I'm like, Yeah, I do, because it's so special. It's so beautiful," Hurabiell said.

A multigenerational San Franciscan, she says moments like these never lose their magic. The area is also filled with memories from her childhood, not far from where she now walks her 13-year-old Yorkie, Ginger.

"The memories of dancing on my grandfather's feet, you know, and just being with all the cousins. So, this place has lots and lots of very happy memories for me," she said.

Now, Hurabiell is hoping to add a new chapter to her relationship with the city, by running for Congress to replace longtime Representative Nancy Pelosi.

Hurabiell says the path that led her toward politics wasn't something she planned, but looking back, she sees the steps that guided her there.

"I didn't intend to do this, but when you look back, it seems like there's a lot that has led to this. So, you know, starting with in college, being an intern for Nancy Pelosi, and really getting to see kind of firsthand how things worked. And it was just so exciting," she said.

That early experience eventually led to a career as an attorney and later into community organizing in San Francisco.

"I accidentally started a neighborhood group. I ended up starting Connected SF. I never went back to my job," she explained. "It's been, really just a huge master class in San Francisco, politics, personalities and what is really going on here?"

Over time, Hurabiell says her own political identity has evolved. A former Republican, she now describes herself as representing what she calls San Francisco's pragmatic middle.

"We are extremely focused on the best outcomes for San Francisco and citizens of San Francisco. And we will go with what is pragmatic and makes sense, that focus is not Right or Left," she said.

Launching a congressional campaign in San Francisco is a daunting undertaking, even for someone with deep roots in the city. Hurabiell says the challenge itself was part of the appeal when she decided to enter the race just weeks ago.

"I would describe myself as completely risk-attractive. I guess is the opposite of risk-averse. I am very, very willing to take any and all risks, as is displayed by the fact that I'm running for Congress. And decided this a week and a half ago," she said.

Looking out across the iconic city views, Hurabiell says she often reflects on the San Francisco she grew up in, and the one she hopes future generations will experience.

"It was it felt like a small town, people knew each other. Yes, this is my hometown. I love it to pieces. I want my kids to make sure that they come back here," Hurabiell said.

This story is part of "Behind the Ballot," a series introducing voters to the people behind the campaigns in the race for California's 11th Congressional District.