2 dead at Bean Hollow State Beach near Pescadero following collision, submerged vehicles
PESCADERO, San Mateo County -- Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.
Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision.
Both lanes of state Highway 1 were closed following the incident, Caltrans said at 8:15 p.m.
A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.