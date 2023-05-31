Watch CBS News
2 dead at Bean Hollow State Beach near Pescadero following collision, submerged vehicles

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PESCADERO, San Mateo County -- Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision.

Both lanes of state Highway 1 were closed following the incident, Caltrans said at 8:15 p.m.  

A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said.

This is a developing story.  

First published on May 30, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

