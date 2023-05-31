2 dead at Bean Hollow State Beach near Pescadero following collision, submerged vehicles

PESCADERO, San Mateo County -- Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision.

RESCUE IN PROGRESS: Multiple agencies are involved in a rescue at Bean Hollow Road near Pescadero in San Mateo County. Vehicles are submerged following an accident. pic.twitter.com/UtlfYOZ2Qh — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2023

Both lanes of state Highway 1 were closed following the incident, Caltrans said at 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said.

This is a developing story.