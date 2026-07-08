Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Beach hazard statement in effect from San Francisco coastline down to Monterey

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A beach hazards statement is in effect from the San Francisco coastline down to Monterey, Cal Fire CZU said on Wednesday. 

It will be in effect through Friday afternoon. 

Beachgoers are advised to never turn their backs on the ocean and to keep children and pets away from the surf. Sneaker waves, strong rip currents and rough surf could pull people into the ocean. 

People are also advised to avoid rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.

"If caught in a rip current, stay calm, float, and swim parallel to shore until you're free," Cal Fire said. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue