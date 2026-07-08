Beach hazard statement in effect from San Francisco coastline down to Monterey

A beach hazards statement is in effect from the San Francisco coastline down to Monterey, Cal Fire CZU said on Wednesday.

It will be in effect through Friday afternoon.

Beachgoers are advised to never turn their backs on the ocean and to keep children and pets away from the surf. Sneaker waves, strong rip currents and rough surf could pull people into the ocean.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect Tuesday morning until Friday afternoon for Pacific Coast beaches. Remember: stay off of jetties, piers, rocks, and other waterside infrastructure, remain out of the water to avoid hazardous surf, and never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qCLaPez5Bp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 6, 2026

People are also advised to avoid rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.

"If caught in a rip current, stay calm, float, and swim parallel to shore until you're free," Cal Fire said.