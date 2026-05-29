Bay Area pins World Cup hopes on long-term tourism boost as bookings lag expectations

Just hours after a giant version of the Adidas Trionda match ball was installed in San Pedro Square, fans were already stopping to take photos and celebrate the countdown to next summer's tournament.

"I'm so excited," one fan said.

For soccer supporters across the Bay Area, the idea of the World Cup coming to Northern California feels surreal.

"I support Japan, but I'm just excited to gather people and watch," the fan continued.

But behind the fanfare, local leaders are facing a more complicated economic reality.

Soaring ticket prices, travel visa delays and more restricted border policies could keep some international fans from traveling to the United States for the 2026 tournament. A survey conducted this month by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that about 75% of Bay Area hotel leaders said World Cup bookings are currently falling short of expectations.

"Unfortunately, you know, the world changed," said Anne Marie Presutti, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association.

Even so, San Francisco tourism leaders say they have a backup strategy.

Presutti said the city has lined up back-to-back conventions to help offset softer-than-expected World Cup demand.

"We're stacked up pretty nicely," Presutti said. "So it's going to be a good month for us, despite the bookings not coming in for World Cup the way we had hoped."

Tourism officials still believe the region will benefit economically from hosting matches at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, even if the biggest payoff doesn't happen immediately.

Presutti said the global television audience could provide a longer-term boost by putting the Bay Area back in front of millions of viewers around the world.

"We still show up on the world stage," she said. "So when people are watching those matches from around the world, they're still seeing those beautiful aerial shots of San Francisco."

In Santa Clara, city leaders are hoping visitors who do make the trip spend money at hotels, restaurants and local businesses, and leave with a strong impression of the South Bay.

Santa Clara spokesperson Janine De La Vega said the city has already begun preparations, including launching night markets and highlighting local businesses ahead of the tournament.

Their next night markets are June 5 and 6, with a FIFA World Cup theme.

"We are featuring local businesses, food and retailers because they're really excited to have an influx of visitors," De La Vega said.

The city is also working to reshape its downtown core.

"We're transforming our downtown corridor into a very vibrant area," she said.

And even if some fans skip the trip this summer, Bay Area leaders believe the region may still be making a global impression — one that could inspire future vacations.

City leaders also said Santa Clara taxpayers will not be responsible for stadium modifications or security costs tied to the World Cup, which are being covered by the Bay Area Host Committee.