Bay Area's R&B and Ribs gathering grows into global movement

What began as a Bay Area gathering centered on music, food and community has grown into a global movement.

R&B and Ribs, an outdoor celebration that blends rhythm-and-blues music with barbecue and neighborhood culture, was created by chef and DJ Kelvin Castellanos, known professionally as DJ Knowpa Slaps.

"It was like, for me, R&B pairs perfectly with some good food and a Sunday afternoon," Castellanos said.

With countless photo opportunities and carefully curated experiences, the event has become a labor of love for Castellanos, who said the concept emerged from his passion for both music and food.

For Castellanos, a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, who immigrated from El Salvador with his family after fleeing the country's civil war, the event also reflects the community that welcomed him.

"I love San Francisco. San Francisco is my home," Castellanos said. "After being an immigrant from El Salvador, San Francisco has just taken me in, from the city being a sanctuary city to just the people. I've always felt included, thankfully. I've always felt the love from the Bay Area."

Now, Castellanos, who recently returned from an R&B and Ribs event in Japan, said he hopes to give back that sense of belonging through events many attendees describe as nostalgic, evoking a neighborhood-centered culture they feel has faded in recent years.

"A lot of the locals were coming up to me during year one, year two, and were like, 'Yo, this is so cool. This reminds me of old-school San Francisco. We haven't had this type of vibe in San Francisco in a while,'" Castellanos said.

He said receiving DACA status allowed him to work legally in the United States and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities that otherwise would have been out of reach.

"You know, it's crazy that just like a little piece of paper could change everything," Castellanos said. "But for me, that's exactly what it did."

As R&B and Ribs continues to expand beyond the Bay Area, Castellanos said its success demonstrates how opportunities for individuals can create a deeper impact for entire communities.