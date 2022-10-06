Bay Area talk radio station KGO 810 abruptly ends programming, promises 'new era'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some Bay Area radio listeners got a shock Thursday when legendary talk radio station KGO 810 AM abruptly ended its programming after 80 years on the airwaves.

Listeners who tuned in to KGO 810 heard a promotion message that said, ""Coming Monday, a radio station that covers all the action" intermixed with rock and pop songs about winning and money.

The KGO Twitter account posted an image announcing the change, as did the station website.

"Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO," the statement read. It also invited listeners to tune in on Monday to learn more about the "new era."

Many users replied to the tweet complaining about the change and lamenting that the station's on-air personalities didn't have a chance to say goodbye to listeners properly.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported station employees told them the music being played could be a clue to the station's new format change to cover sports talk and sports betting.

The company said it plans to announce and launch the new brand on Monday.