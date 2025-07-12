As Bay Area trash piles up amid Teamsters strike, Republic Services brings in out-of-state drivers

As garbage continues to accumulate across roughly two dozen Bay Area cities impacted by a nationwide Teamsters strike, Republic Services has begun deploying "substitute drivers" in a limited effort to restore trash collection services.

In Richmond, where regular garbage pickup has been suspended since Tuesday, frustration is growing.

Resident Michael Rhodes-Baker described worsening conditions in his neighborhood.

"Things are starting to blow around and get loose. So I suspect that animals are getting into it at night," he said.

To help alleviate the mounting trash problem, the City of Richmond opened three temporary waste drop-off sites on Saturday. Each resident was permitted to dispose of up to four bags of household waste at no cost.

Rhodes-Baker dropped off his trash at a site behind city hall.

"We have two kids at home as well. So it's been piling up in a rather smelly fashion and rather aggressively with diapers and all the sort of care that comes with being a family of four," Rhodes-Baker added.

City officials said they may consider offering additional drop-off dates if the strike drags on.

"It was a great turnout today. I've been actually really, really appreciative of everybody who's turned out today. Everybody has been so sweet, so kind," said Samantha Carr, an environmental manager for Richmond.

Still, patience among residents is wearing thin. Richmond Republic Services customer Linda Floyd expressed concern over continued billing during the service disruption.

"We just had a rate increase for about $8 to $9. After that increase, here it is where we're not getting service. So I wonder will we be compensated for the service we're not receiving," Floyd asked.

In response to the strike, Republic Services has flown in replacement workers from other states to resume limited trash collection in select East Bay cities, including Union City and Fremont. Some of the substitute drivers have traveled long distances, some from as far away as Texas.

"I'm from Colorado," said Josue, a Republic Services worker who declined to provide his last name, as he operated a trash collection truck on Doane Street in Fremont. "People were very, very happy that we're helping out."

Despite the reinforcements, there are still not enough drivers to service all impacted areas. At this time, "substitute workers" are collecting only trash in Neward, Union City, and Fremont—recycling and compost pickup remains suspended, with no clear timeline for resumption.

The strike, which originated outside the Bay Area, has garnered support from local Teamsters who have joined the walkout in solidarity with their national union. Thousands of families throughout the region remain affected.

Rhodes-Baker, like many others, is urging a resolution.

"Let's take care of our workers and the people who take care of us—doing the work that many of us are unwilling to do," he said.

Both Republic Services and the Teamsters union are scheduled to return to the negotiating table on Monday.