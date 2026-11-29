There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the North Bay as rain returns across the Bay Area Sunday and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall is expected to return for most of the region beginning in the afternoon, and according to the NWS, that is when the most rainfall is expected as well.

While some rain is forecasted for Monday, it's much lighter showers compared to Sunday's rainfall, according to the NWS. And in places such as San Jose and Concord, those areas could see similar amounts of light rainfall Sunday and Monday.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the North Bay, where there is a slight chance of thunderstorms beginning Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening, the NWS said.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for San Francisco until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Beach hazards statement

People along the coast should stay out of the water and off piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure due to an increased risk of sneaker waves, the NWS said.

Breaking waves between 15 and 20 feet are also expected, along with strong rip currents.

The National Weather Service reminds people to never turn their back to the ocean.

"Waves can sweep across the shoreline without warning, pulling people into the sea from beaches, jetties, and rocks," the NWS said.

The beach hazards statement is in effect all Sunday and ends at 8 p.m. Monday.