Bay Area property developers charged with trying to bribe a city councilmember

A pair of East Bay property developers are charged with trying to bribe an Antioch city councilmember for favorable treatment on a residential project, the Department of Justice said.

David Sanson, 60, of Philipsburg, Montana, and Trent Sanson, 33, of Walnut Creek, face conspiracy and bribery charges, the DOJ said. David Sanson is the CEO of the Concord-based company, and his son is the vice president.

They are accused of offering the councilmember $10,000 in one attempt and giving him a company travel mug filled with $5,000 in another attempt, the DOJ said.

The bribery attempts were reported to the FBI by the councilmember.

According to the DOJ, they were trying to get favorable treatment for one of their development projects, a 533-unit residential development named the Aviano project.

Those attempts were made after the Antioch Engineering and Development Services Division notified them that its public infrastructure improvement requirements were not completed, the DOJ said.

The Department of Justice said two property developers stashed $5,000 in a travel mug in a bribery attempt. Department of Justice

It led to the city not approving the release of bonds meant for the Aviano project. The DOJ said on May 29, 2024, Trent Sanson allegedly sent an iMessage to the councilmember saying he wanted to talk about issues the company was having with the city's "Engineering department."

During a June 12, 2024, video-recorded meeting, Trent Sanson allegedly told the councilmember that his father was "willing to pay the councilmember $10,000" for them to vote in favor of releasing the bonds for phase 3 at Aviano, the DOJ said.

During a second video-recorded meeting, David Sanson allegedly gave the councilmember $5,000 hidden in a travel coffee mug that had the company's logo on it.

"Attempting to bribe a public official is a blatant attack on the integrity of our government and the trust of the communities we serve," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani. "The allegations in this case reflect a clear attempt to manipulate the system for personal gain. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone who seeks to corrupt public institutions through bribery or abuse of power."

They face charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. They will have a status conference in district court on June 12, 2025.