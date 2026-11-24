A suspect in a series of residential burglaries last year on the San Francisco Peninsula was arrested in Stockton last week, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Palo Alto Police Department characterized the suspect in a press release as a "prolific" home burglar who was responsible for seven burglaries - five in Palo Alto, one in Los Altos Hills, and one in San Jose - between July and August 2025. In each case, the burglar forced open a door to the residence and made off with clothing, electronics, jewelry, money, and government-issued documents, police said.

Mario Gomez Palo Alto Police Department

Police identified the as 34-year-old Mario Alejandro Gomez Rios of East Palo Alto was identified as a suspect. On Nov. 19, Palo Alto police detectives and SWAT team members arrested Gomez in Stockton without incident assisted by the Stockton Police Department.

Rios also had two felony warrants out of the San Mateo Police Department for burglary and a misdemeanor warrant out of the Menlo Park Police Department for drug possession. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose.

Detectives have contacted the victims of the burglaries and were still investigating the cases. Palo Alto police asked anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the department at (650) 329-2413 or texting a tip to 847411 using the keyword PAPD.