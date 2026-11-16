Ocean temperatures along the Bay Area coast are reaching record highs for this time of year, with water near San Francisco running about 10 degrees warmer than normal for November.

Scientists say the intensifying El Niño is contributing to the unusual warmth, creating conditions that surfers are enjoying but that could also have consequences for marine life.

Near the Farallon Islands, water temperatures have reached 65 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with a typical November temperature of around 56 degrees, according to coastal temperature data attributed to UC San Diego's Shore Stations Program.

For longtime surfers, the difference has been hard to miss.

Moritz Limpinsel of San Mateo first noticed the unusually warm water in April and has been paying closer attention to ocean temperatures ever since.

"It's been pleasantly warm all year, which is nice for surfers, but at the same time I think we know something is out of whack and the ocean is different," Limpinsel said.

Fellow surfer Elliot Clark of San Francisco said the ocean seems to be getting even warmer.

"The last time I was out it was a few degrees colder then. Now, it's noticeably warmer," Clark said. "I normally wear gloves, but I wish I hadn't worn them today. It was pretty toasty out there."

Another beachgoer described the ocean as feeling like "bath water."

Gary Griggs, a geologist at UC Santa Cruz, has been examining the unusually warm conditions and comparing current ocean temperature anomalies with those recorded during the powerful El Niño of 1982-83.

The maps show how much ocean temperatures have risen above long-term averages and how widespread the warming has become.

"This is the last really big one, '82-'83," Griggs said, referring to the historic El Niño. "And these are temperature anomalies, above the long-term average, and this is 2026, so you can see it's hotter in a bigger area."

The unusually high temperatures are striking because November typically brings colder ocean conditions along the Northern California coast.

To see just how warm the water has become, CBS News Bay Area reporter Kenny Choi headed into the ocean at Surfers Beach in Half Moon Bay, bringing along a thermometer while catching a few waves.

The reading: 65 degrees.

Despite the record warmth, Griggs expects ocean temperatures to begin cooling as El Niño conditions evolve over the coming months.

"The peak of El Niño and the storms and the waves are usually December, January, February," Griggs said. "So, at that point, I'm sure the water's going to start to cool a little bit. The Kelvin wave will have dissipated."

Griggs said the changing conditions could also bring a return to more typical coastal water levels as the effects of the Kelvin wave diminish.

For now, surfers are enjoying water that feels considerably warmer than the chilly Pacific conditions they are accustomed to.

"Fingers go numb, toes start tingling, but you can stay out there for a couple hours now and it's totally fine," Clark said.

But as winter approaches, surfers are also wondering just how big the waves could get during this El Niño year. El Niño can influence storm patterns and ocean swells, potentially bringing periods of powerful surf to the California coast during the winter months.

While the unusually warm temperatures have been welcomed by some surfers, scientists warn that prolonged ocean warming can have serious consequences for marine ecosystems.

According to NOAA Fisheries, El Niño conditions can disrupt the marine food chain by changing the distribution and availability of fish that sea lions, seabirds and other marine animals depend on for survival.