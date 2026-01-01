Stormy start for Bay Area in 2026; wind, coastal flood advisories issued

A coastal flood advisory is in effect and a wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area on New Year's Day as the region is expected to see multiple weather systems to start 2026.

According to the National Weather Service, rain that began on New Year's Eve will continue through the morning, as a cold front passes through the Bay Area and Central Coast. In the afternoon, a second round of showers is expected.

Forecasters said the Bay Area is expected to see a break in the rain for much of Friday, before a strong cold front arrives Friday night, bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and strong showers. Gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph along the coast and higher terrain.

Strong southerly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the advisory area from Friday afternoon through midday Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wIfWrS0Nr0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2026

The Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the North Bay mountains, San Francisco, East Bay hills, and the coast, along with all of Monterey and San Benito counties, which is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Along with the winds, the ongoing king tides are expected to bring what forecasters described as "exceptionally high tides", particularly on Saturday morning. The tides, among the highest of the year, are due to a confluence of the full moon on Saturday, the moon being closest to the Earth on New Year's Day and Saturday's perihelion, when the Earth's orbit is the closest to the Sun.

Coastal areas and the San Francisco Bay shoreline are under a coastal flood advisory, which began Wednesday morning and is in effect through 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Weather Service said up to 2.5 ft of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through 2 PM Sunday for the Pacific Coast and Bay Shorelines. Up to 2.5 ft of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/X9Eo9xYpDj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 1, 2026

Another front bringing heavier rain is expected to pass through the region on Sunday. Forecasters said the weather pattern remains unsettled through next Thursday or Friday.