Bay Area muxe community celebrates gender diversity in indigenous cultures

In many Indigenous cultures across the Americas, gender is recognized as fluid, contrasting sharply with Western norms.

One of the most notable examples comes from the Zapotec community of Oaxaca, Mexico, where three genders are acknowledged: men, women, and muxes—a respected third gender rooted deeply in cultural beliefs of balance and harmony.

David Kelvin Santos, a muxe now living in San Francisco, continues this tradition with pride.

"I buy dresses because I like my sister to wear them. I don't wear dresses. I am a Muxe nguiju... we are the men who wear pants and guayaberas," David explained through a translator.

There are two types of muxes, David noted: gunaa, individuals assigned male at birth who identify as women, and nguiju, like himself, who are men attracted to other men. He fondly recalled organizing the first-ever Vela Muxe in San Francisco, a parade that brought muxes together to celebrate their identity.

"An amazing Vela... with a Calenda. For the first time, the Muxes walked through San Francisco," he said, describing the event that saw vibrant processions, dancing, and music through the city streets.

Gender diversity is not unique to the Zapotec community. In many Native American cultures, two-spirit people—those embodying both masculine and feminine qualities—have historically held respected spiritual or leadership roles.

In California, these individuals were once known as Joyas. They performed women's work, married men, and engaged with both men and women. However, unlike in Zapotec society, the recognition of these roles has largely been erased.

"In Juchitán, cultural resistance, the bravery of the people to preserve their culture—that's what has allowed the third gender to survive," David remarked, emphasizing the significance of cultural resilience.

Vidal Antonio Lopez, another muxe from Oaxaca now residing in Oakland, spoke about the progress made for muxes over the years.

"Fifty or 45 years ago, the situation was completely different. The Muxe was destined to work in a cantina... there weren't many opportunities," Vidal shared, highlighting the strides made toward greater acceptance and opportunity.

Felina Santiago, a prominent muxe gunaa in Juchitán, reflected on how the expression of muxe identity has evolved. She noted that contemporary muxes embrace their appearance with more openness than in the past.

"Before, muxes were more reserved. They didn't wear makeup. They didn't dress up. They didn't grow their hair long... It's true that we've always existed, but they had a different way of dressing, of walking... according to that time when we didn't have the internet, we didn't have television," Felina explained.

Despite these celebrations of identity, muxes still face significant challenges. Advocacy group Letra S reports that over 450 LGBTQ+ individuals, including muxes, were murdered in Mexico between 2018 and 2022. Yet, through these hardships, the muxe community remains determined to preserve their traditions.

"Those of us who migrate, nostalgia kills us. The feeling of our roots is something we miss deeply, and we need to find something to hold onto so we don't feel like we're adrift, like a ship lost at sea," David expressed, encapsulating the longing and resilience of those who continue to celebrate their heritage far from home.

The Vela Muxe celebration continues as an essential cultural event, blending dances, music, and community connection. It serves as more than a gathering—it's a powerful tribute to connecting cultures and honoring the history of Native American and Zapotec traditions.

The next Vela Muxe will take place in May, a testament to the enduring spirit of the muxe community and the importance of keeping these rich cultural legacies alive for future generations.