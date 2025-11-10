Bay Area K-2nd grade students will be screened for early signs of reading difficulties

For the first time, all California schools are testing kindergarten, first, and second graders for early signs of reading difficulties, including dyslexia.

Educators said catching problems early could make a big difference in how well kids learn to read. Julie McKuen has been training teachers in San Rafael on how to use the assessment tool.

"With this data, as well as our benchmark assessments, we can do a side-by-side comparison of results to really get a great overall data picture about a student as they progress through their reading," said McKuen.

Early identification of reading struggles will help teachers determine classroom instruction and give students who need it extra support and evaluations.

Megan Potente's son didn't learn to read until he was 10 years old, after attending a school for dyslexic students. She is part of a grassroots group of parents of children with dyslexia and believes universal screenings are a giant step forward.

"Like so many kids, he was passed along with the response of, we'll have to wait and see," said Potente.

The four state-approved, computer-based screeners, including UCSF's Multitudes program, do not diagnose dyslexia or disabilities, nor do they replace full assessments.

But they do flag risk, which has been missing for families like Megan's and why she's been demanding change for years.

"He had to fall behind before getting the help that he needed. And that has a real impact on kids, not just academics, but also, their feelings of self-worth, their engagement in school, and confidence," said Potente.

"This allows us to give parents the information that they need at the time they need, and the reassurance of, here's what we're going to do about it, in order to ensure your child's a successful reader," said Miller Creek Elementary School District Executive Director of Education and Student Services Elizabeth Foehr.

It's a move teachers hope will improve reading progress, as California grapples with reading scores below the national average.

"The sooner that we really make sure that we have kids on track and promote them to do even better with, the more success we can have," said McKeon.

The mandate signed into law in 2023 by Governor Newsom means 1.2 million kids will be screened for reading challenges earlier than ever before.

California is now the 40th state to require these screenings.

The screenings are funded by a $21 per student grant.

UCSF's Multitudes screening test is available in English, Spanish, and soon in Mandarin.